Providence Forces Game 5 with Overtime Win

May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinal was another back-and-forth affair - one that required overtime - but the Checkers couldn't quite find the winner, and the Bruins forced a decisive Game 5 on Sunday.

The contest headed into the third period deadlocked at one - Wilmer Skoog opened the scoring in the first while the Bruins got on the board with the second's lone tally. The Checkers jumped out of the gates quick, as Ben Steeves fired a shot past Providence's netminder just 76 seconds in to regain Charlotte's lead.

The Bruins mounted pressure down the stretch - outshooting Charlotte 11-5 in the third - and with just under five to play were able to get a puck behind Kaapo Kahkonen and force the game into overtime. The two sides traded chances in the extra frame, but it was a point shot from Patrick Brown that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net to push the series to the brink.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game I thought it was a good hockey game for both teams. Obviously it deserved to go to overtime, and they made a play at the end of the game. A shot with traffic and they ended up scoring a goal.

Kinnear on scoring chances in overtime I definitely liked the mindset better in overtime than I did in the second half of the third period, but we had good chances. Give their goalie credit because he made some good saves, and again, it was a shot through traffic. We didn't execute a play off a faceoff, but credit to them. It makes for more fun on Sunday.

Kinnear on the message to the team before Game 5 We've talked about the importance of things in playoffs that you have to be really good at, and that's one of them. Be even keeled. I think the other thing when you look at playoffs in general, you've got to be prepared for long series. We're prepared for a long series, and it comes down to one game. It'll be fun.

Kinnear on the defensive group playing without Matt Kiersted Obviously it's three first-year guys and Benning's a second-year guy, so we're leaning on those guys. I thought they did a great job. We're going to need more of the same on Sunday.

NOTES

Steeves leads the Checkers with three playoff goals ... The road team has won every game in this series ... The Checkers scored first in all four games ... Both teams are 1-for-14 on the power play in this series ... Defenseman Eamon Powell made his pro playoff debut, taking place of the injured Matt Kiersted ... Forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt, Sandis Vilmanis and Nicolas Zabaneh; defensemen Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard, Matt Kiersted and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black did not dress for Charlotte.







