Winterton Scores Lone Goal as Firebirds Fall in Game One

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Abbotsford Canucks in game one of the second round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs by the final score of 3-1. Ryan Winterton scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley before Abbotsford netted three unanswered tallies to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Winterton's goal came just 1:36 into the game as he converted on a feed from Brandon Biro for his first goal of the postseason. Ryan Jones picked up the secondary assist on the blast that beat Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs.

Canucks' defenseman Jett Woo snuck his way down from the blueline to tie the game at 9:26. Danila Klimovich struck 1:06 later to give Abbotsford their first lead of the game. Guillaume Brisebois redirected a Phil Di Giuseppe feed at the 16:45 mark of the opening period to put the visitors out to 3-1 advantage.

Nikke Kokko made 25 saves 28 shots as he suffers his first loss of the postseason. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 30-28.

The Firebirds look to even up the series this Saturday, May 3rd as they host the Canucks for Game Two. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.