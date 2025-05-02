P-Bruins Topped by Checkers in Game One

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Charlotte Checkers 5-1 in game one of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored the lone goal for Providence in the opening frame.

How It Happened

While shorthanded, John Leonard skated the puck up the left side on a 2-on-1 and snuck a shot from the circle under the pads of the goaltender, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 16:15 remaining in the first period.

Justin Sourdif stole the puck away shorthanded and went on a breakaway, where he deked and flipped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0 just 37 seconds after the previous tally.

On the rush, Riley Duran backhanded a pass to Wahlstrom cutting to the net, where he jammed a shot that sat along the goal line, then poked it into the back of the net, cutting the Checkers' lead to 2-1 with 11:43 to play in the first frame. Daniil Misyul received a secondary assist.

Michael Benning stepped into a one-timer in the slot that trickled through the goaltender, giving Charlotte a 3-1 lead with 14:16 left in the second period.

Ben Steeves fired an off-angle shot that rebounded off the goaltender, off a defender, and into the back of the net, extending the Checkers' lead to 4-1 just 1:23 into the third period.

With 2:12 remaining, C.J. Smith scored on the empty net to make it 5-1.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 24 of 28 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Charlotte leads the series 1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers for game two of the best-of-five second round series on Sunday, May 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

