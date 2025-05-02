Cleveland Blanked 4-0 by Laval Dropping Game 2

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-0 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters trail the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 0-2.

The Rocket struck first with a goal from Jared Davidson at 2:22 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Laval's Lucas Condotta notched a tally at 3:12 pushing Cleveland's deficit to 2-0 heading into the final intermission. The Rocket added goals from Alex Barré-Boulet at 7:16 of the third period and Gustav Lindström at 14:32 pushing the final score to 4-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 25 shots in defeat while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 20 saves for the win.

The Monsters and Rocket meet for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on Sunday, May 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 0 0 0 - 0

LAV 1 1 2 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 0/4 2/2 10 min / 5 inf

LAV 29 0/2 4/4 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves L 25 4 2-2

LAV Fowler W 20 0 2-0

