Cleveland Blanked 4-0 by Laval Dropping Game 2
May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-0 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters trail the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 0-2.
The Rocket struck first with a goal from Jared Davidson at 2:22 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Laval's Lucas Condotta notched a tally at 3:12 pushing Cleveland's deficit to 2-0 heading into the final intermission. The Rocket added goals from Alex Barré-Boulet at 7:16 of the third period and Gustav Lindström at 14:32 pushing the final score to 4-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 25 shots in defeat while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 20 saves for the win.
The Monsters and Rocket meet for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on Sunday, May 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
CLE 0 0 0 - 0
LAV 1 1 2 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 0/4 2/2 10 min / 5 inf
LAV 29 0/2 4/4 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record
CLE Greaves L 25 4 2-2
LAV Fowler W 20 0 2-0
