Griffins Continue Central Division Semifinals against Texas

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries vs. the Texas Stars

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman) Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries vs. the Texas Stars(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman)

Upcoming Games

GRIFFINS (0-1) vs. Texas Stars (1-0) // Mon., May 5 // Central Division Semifinals - Game 2 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS at Texas Stars // Fri., May 9 // Central Division Semifinals - Game 3 // 8 p.m. EDT // H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

*GRIFFINS at Texas Stars // Sat., May 10 // Central Division Semifinals - Game 4 // 8 p.m. EDT // H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (*If necessary)

*GRIFFINS at Texas Stars // Mon., May 12 // Central Division Semifinals - Game 5 // 8 p.m. EDT // H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (*If necessary)

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m. on Monday (5th) and 7:45 p.m. EDT on Friday, Saturday and Monday (12th)

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

2024-25 Regular-Season Series: 3-3-2-0 Overall, 1-2-1-0 Home, 2-1-1-0 Road

All-Time Regular-Season Series: 45-32-7-5 Overall, 24-14-2-4 Home, 21-18-5-1 Road

All-Time Playoff Series: 2-5 Overall, 2-2 Home, 0-3 Road

NHL Affiliation: Dallas Stars

Home Promotions: $2 beers and $2 hot dogs; rally towels presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort; Cinco de Mayo celebration

Game 1 Recap: The Texas Stars rode Remi Poirier's 29 saves to a 4-0 victory over the Griffins on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Van Andel Arena. The Stars scored two goals in the first and second periods before coasting to victory in the third. Sebastian Cossa got the start in net but after 15 saves on 19 shots in 28:57 minutes, former Texas Star Jack Campbell replaced him and finished with 11 saves on 11 shots in 30:36 of ice time. The Griffins had won Game 1 in each of their last three playoff series and in seven of eight series dating to 2017, but the Stars handed the home team its second straight postseason shutout, dating back to Game 5 of the 2024 Central Division Finals at Milwaukee. The Griffins have been shut out in two straight playoff games for the first time ever - including Game 5 of the 2024 Central Division Finals at Milwaukee - after suffering their first home playoff shutout since Game 1 of the 2006 Western Conference Finals versus Milwaukee. Grand Rapids' scoreless postseason drought now stands at 128:27, going back to the third period of its 4-2 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the division finals on May 24, 2024. All time, the Griffins have rallied to win two of four best-of-five series when trailing after Game 1. The six-day gap between Games 1 and 2 is the largest ever between the first two games of a Griffins playoff series. The previous high of five days was set during Grand Rapids' last playoff series, the 2024 Central Division Finals against Milwaukee (Game 1 on May 15 in MIL, Game 2 on May 20 in MIL).

Calder Cup Playoffs Debuts: During Game 1 last Tuesday, seven Griffins made their Calder Cup Playoffs debut, including defensemen Shai Buium, Anton Johansson, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and forwards Ondrej Becher, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, and Gabriel Seger. Becher (80th in 2024), Buium (36th in 2021), Brandsegg-Nygard (15th in 2024), Finnie (201st in 2023), Johansson (105th in 2022), and Sandin-Pellikka (17th in 2023) are all recent draft picks of the Detroit Red Wings.

Keep the Faith: The last time the Griffins were shut out in the opening game of the playoffs or even Game 1 of a series, they went on to win the Calder Cup. On April 26, 2013, Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves to lead the Houston Aeros to a 3-0 home win over Grand Rapids in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The series eventually went the distance, with the Griffins claiming Game 5 at home by a 7-0 count on May 4, 2013.

It's A Fiesta: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, on Monday from 5-7 p.m. outside Van Andel Arena fans can enjoy walking tacos, street tacos and drinks. In addition, concession stands will serve frozen margaritas and pour-over margarita specials, and bars will be stocked with Topo Chico and Modelo. The Consumer's Credit Union Club Restaurant & Bar will also have margarita specials all night long.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.