Abbotsford Canucks Win 3-1 in the First Game of Round 2 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks began Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs in the Palm Desert for Game 1 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The series is a best-of-five, with the first team to three wins moving on to the next round.

Artūrs Šilovs took the starting netminder role with Nikke Kokko in between the pipes on the other end of the ice.

The intensity was high from the moment the puck dropped, but it was the Firebirds that took the first goal of the series, with Ryan Winterton getting on the board just 1:36 in.

With 10 minutes remaining in the frame, the Abbotsford Canucks struck back. Linus Karlsson had possession of the puck behind the net before passing it up to Jett Woo in front. With a slick forehand-backhand move, Woo put it past Kokko to make it a 1-1 game.

Only 1:05 later, the Canucks capitalized after the Firebirds' goalie gave the puck away to Ty Mueller. The centreman took the puck in the corner and found Danila Klimovich in the slot, who made no mistake getting it into the back of the net.

Each team upped the pressure, looking to get on the scoresheet and adding to their shot-on-goal totals. However, it was the Canucks who converted a third time. With three minutes to go in the first, Abbotsford went on an odd-man-rush down the ice. Phil Di Giuseppe strode in on the wing, flipping the puck to Guillaume Brisebois, who tapped it past the goaltender to go up 3-1 and earn his first goal of the postseason.

The second period was marked by an increase in defensive play and physicality. Eight minutes into the frame, Firebirds' Jacob Melanson went crashing into Šilovs in the net, getting called for goaltender interference. The Abbotsford goalie remained in net and made several saves to keep his team in the lead. The physicality continued throughout the period, but neither team found the back of the net.

The strong play from Šilovs and the Abbotsford defence stretched into the third period, looking to shutdown the home team's chances. With less than 14 minutes in the game on a Firebirds' man-advantage, Coachella Valley's Ben Meyers tried to jam the puck into the net. While it looked as though it may have gone in, Šilovs managed to keep it out at the last moment by sweeping the puck away with his glove. After a review to confirm, the no-goal call on the ice stood, keeping the two-goal lead for the Canucks.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, Coachella Valley pulled Kokko, aiming to even the score. As the clock wound down, the Canucks held off their opponents, winning the game 3-1 with Šilovs making 29 saves.

