IceHogs Lead Series 1-0, Get Tickets for Next Week's Home Games

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs celebrate their overtime win

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs celebrate their overtime win(Rockford IceHogs)

Just 12 seconds in to the overtime period in Milwaukee Thursday night, Colton Dach fired a laser into the back of the net to propel the IceHogs to an improbable 3-2 win in game one of the Central Division Semi-finals, a game the IceHogs trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

No matter what happens in game two of the series in Milwaukee Saturday night, Rockford is going to need Hog Nation to come out in full force for game three at the BMO Center on Wednesday night!

Score Premium Seats

Not only could you potentially watch the IceHogs take the series at home next week... you could do it in style. You have the rare opportunity to purchase seats for these games that are not normally available, including Club Lounge, glass, and lower center sections! Club Lounge tickets include a buffet dinner and wait service with a one-of-a-kind view of the game. These tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9 (if necessary) home games. These seats WILL GO FAST so get yours now before it's too late.

There are also suites and other premium seating areas available for both games. If interested in any of these premium areas for games three or four, please contact an IceHogs Account Executive at 815-986-6465.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.