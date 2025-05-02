IceHogs Lead Series 1-0, Get Tickets for Next Week's Home Games
May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Just 12 seconds in to the overtime period in Milwaukee Thursday night, Colton Dach fired a laser into the back of the net to propel the IceHogs to an improbable 3-2 win in game one of the Central Division Semi-finals, a game the IceHogs trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.
No matter what happens in game two of the series in Milwaukee Saturday night, Rockford is going to need Hog Nation to come out in full force for game three at the BMO Center on Wednesday night!
Score Premium Seats
Not only could you potentially watch the IceHogs take the series at home next week... you could do it in style. You have the rare opportunity to purchase seats for these games that are not normally available, including Club Lounge, glass, and lower center sections! Club Lounge tickets include a buffet dinner and wait service with a one-of-a-kind view of the game. These tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9 (if necessary) home games. These seats WILL GO FAST so get yours now before it's too late.
There are also suites and other premium seating areas available for both games. If interested in any of these premium areas for games three or four, please contact an IceHogs Account Executive at 815-986-6465.
