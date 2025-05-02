Bears See Series Leveled in 3-1 Loss to Phantoms

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - Zayde Wisdom scored two shorthanded goals for the visitors as the Hershey Bears (1-1) fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-1) by a 3-1 score in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at GIANT Center. The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1.

NOTABLES:

Play was delayed for several minutes at 4:49 of the second period after Lehigh Valley's Garrett Wilson checked Hershey's Nicky Leivermann in front of the Hershey bench. Wilson received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct, while the Bears were assessed a bench minor for too many men on the ice. After Lehigh Valley killed the Wilson penalty, served by Elliot Desnoyers, Desnoyers exited the penalty box for a breakaway but was stopped by Hunter Shepard.

Anthony Richard put the Phantoms on the board first at 18:41 of the second period.

Zayde Wisdom scored a shorthanded goal just 2:05 into the third period to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead, but Alex Limoges scored a power-play goal for the Bears to cut Hershey's deficit to 2-1 just 45 seconds later. Limoges' goal was reviewed but ultimately upheld.

Wisdom scored another shorthanded goal for the Phantoms at 6:34 to give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead following a brief video review.

Bears captain Aaron Ness played in his 64th career playoff game for Hershey to move into a tie with Andrew Joudrey for seventh in franchise history.

SHOTS: HER 20, LV 15

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 12-for-15; LV - Parker Gahagen, 19-for-20

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-6; LV - 0-for-5

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on how he intends to make adjustments and what led to tonight's performance:

"Well, we'll talk about personnel first, make some adjustments with that. We'll talk about it as a staff. Bottom line is you can't give up two shorthanded goals and expect to win a game. That was the difference in tonight's game. We got one goal on [the power play], but I thought 5-on-5 or from the power play that they outworked us tonight. They wanted it more. Besides the power play, it started right in the faceoff dot. I think if we're lucky, we're probably at 30%, which is unacceptable. It was a game where some of our skilled guys thought it was going to be an easy game, and [Lehigh Valley] wrapped up their intensity. You've got to give them credit."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they visit Lehigh Valley for Game 3 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals on Sunday, May 4, at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Should the series return to Hershey, Game 5 will take place on Sunday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

