Ads Fall to IceHogs in OT in Game One

May 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Rockford scored the final three goals of the game, including the game-winner just 12 seconds into overtime, as the Ads dropped a 3-2 decision in game one of the Central Division Semifinals.

Despite an action-packed first period filled with big hits, the score remained level at zero after the first 20 minutes.

Thirty seconds into the second period, center Cal O'Reilly opened the scoring with his first goal of the postseason and the 18th of his playoff career. The play began with a shot from Joakim Kemell that was saved by Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso. However, O'Reilly controlled the rebound and scored on a wrap-around before Commesso could recover.

Just 15 seconds later, the Admirals struck again. Fedor Svechkov, playing his first game back with Milwaukee from Nashville, was credited with the goal. The buildup featured excellent play from wingers Kieffer Bellows and Ozzy Wiesblatt. Wiesblatt, credited with the primary assist, found Svechkov in a gap between Rockford's defense and he fired a backhand post the glove of the Rockford netminder.

With 8:12 remaining in the third period, Rockford got on the scoreboard as Paul Ludwinski was credited with the goal. Then with just 3:12 left in regulation and Commesso pulled in favor of an extra attacker, the IceHogs tied the game when center Gerry Mayhew beat Admirals goaltender Matt Murray stick side for his third goal of the post-season.

Only 12 seconds into overtime Colton Dach's wrister from the left dot snuck through traffic and over the shoulder of Murray to give the Hogs the victory.

The same two teams get back at it for game two Saturday, May 3rd at the Panther Arena at 6 pm.

