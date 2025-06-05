Admirals Raise over $257,000 for Charity in 24-25

June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that they have raised over $257,000 for charitable causes during the 2024-25 Season.

"We are proud to make such a meaningful impact on our community," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We are grateful to our amazing fans for giving remarkable support to theses causes and we know that the impact that this money has is significant."

The single biggest donation the team makes each season is the annual Charity Game, where $3 from each ticket sold goes back to a local charity, which was Children's Wisconsin this season. That game on March 16th was one of two sell-outs for the year and raised over $28,000 from the team alone.

Another large part of the team's charitable support comes from the Community Partners program, which was designed to pair the team with local companies to raise money based on the accumulation of stats throughout the year, i.e, $10 for each Admirals goal. That amount is match by the Admirals Power Play Foundation and benefits the companies' charity of choice. It also includes the Ads Chuck-a-Puck program, which is presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

This year's partners and their respective charities included:

Traction Factory, $50 per power play goal during the regular season and $100 per power play goal in the playoffs benefitting ABCD (After Breast Cancer Diagnosis).

Baker Tilly, $1 per save during the regular season and $2 from every save in the playoffs benefitting the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Continental Properties, $15 per assist, benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin and The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Associated Bank, $75 per power-play goal benefitting The Hunger Task Force

Northwestern Mutual, $100 for every Admirals goal donated to Children's Wisconsin

Rite Hite, $2 from every shot on goal to the We Energies STEM Center at MSOE.

The Admirals also hosted a pair of jersey auctions this season where the team wears specially designed jerseys and then auction them off via silent auction. The team raised over $110,000 during these two games and that money raised benefitted Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Association - Wisconsin Chapter, Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center and the Admirals Power Play Foundation.







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.