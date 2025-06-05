Canucks Fend off Stars' Comeback in Double Overtime

June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier keeps a watchful eye on the Abbotsford Canucks

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier keeps a watchful eye on the Abbotsford Canucks(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-4 to the Abbotsford Canucks in double overtime Wednesday in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas forced extra time with a dramatic equalizer in the final 20 seconds of regulation, but now face a 3-1 series deficit heading into a must-win Game Five on Friday.

Matej Blümel opened the scoring just 4:18 into Game Four, capitalizing on Texas' first power play of the night with his third goal in the last two games. Cameron Hughes set up the play, feeding Blümel just above the bottom of the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer into the back of the net.

Abbotsford responded with a pair of goals later in the period. Linus Karlsson netted his league-leading ninth goal of the postseason to tie the game, and Tristen Nielsen followed with a one-timer past Remi Poirier just five seconds after a Canucks power play expired, giving Abbotsford a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Both teams traded punches in another action-packed period, with each side scoring twice. Texas struck first, reclaiming the lead with goals from Jack Becker and Hughes in the opening half of the frame. Abbotsford responded in the latter half, as Victor Mancini found the net before Nielsen notched his second of the night to restore the Canucks' lead at 4-3 heading into the final period.

After allowing four goals on 11 shots, Poirier was replaced by Magnus Hellberg to start the third period. With just 19 seconds remaining in regulation and Hellberg pulled for the extra attacker, Kole Lind fired a shot from the right point that was deflected twice- first by Kyle Capobianco, then by Justin Hryckowian and past Artūrs Šilovs to tie the game and stun the Canucks, forcing overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, Abbotsford ended the marathon battle 3:21 into double overtime. Danila Klimovich delivered the game-winner, lifting a backhand shot over the glove-side shoulder of Hellberg, who had stopped 22 of 23 shots in relief but was ultimately credited with the loss.

Šilovs earned the win for Abbotsford, turning aside 27 of 31 shots across regulation and both overtime periods.

The Stars will look to stave off elimination when they host Game Five in their final home game of the series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Western Conference Finals continue Friday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.