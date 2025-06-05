2025 Calder Cup Finals to Begin June 13 in Charlotte
June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the dates for the 2025 Calder Cup Finals.
The Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers will meet the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Abbotsford Canucks and the Texas Stars in the Calder Cup Finals, with Game 1 set for Friday, June 13, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.
The Canucks currently lead the Stars, three games to one, in their best-of-seven conference final series.
2025 Calder Cup Finals
Charlotte Checkers vs. Abbotsford/Texas winner
Game 1 - Fri., June 13 - Abbotsford/Texas winner at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 - Sun., June 15 - Abbotsford/Texas winner at Charlotte, 4:00
Game 3 - Tue., June 17 - Charlotte at Abbotsford/Texas winner, TBD
Game 4 - Thu., June 19 - Charlotte at Abbotsford/Texas winner, TBD
*Game 5 - Sat., June 21 - Charlotte at Abbotsford/Texas winner, TBD
*Game 6 - Mon., June 23 - Abbotsford/Texas winner at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 7 - Wed., June 25 - Abbotsford/Texas winner at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
