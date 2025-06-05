AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game
June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The AHL announced today that Riley Bezeau has been suspended for one game.
The suspension comes as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bezeau will miss Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Jared Nightingale Introduced in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Bezeau Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Admirals Raise over $257,000 for Charity in 24-25 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Watch Party Friday at the BLVD - Bakersfield Condors
- 2025 Calder Cup Finals to Begin June 13 in Charlotte - AHL
- AHL Announces Calder Cup Finals Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Marco Sturm Departs Reign for Boston Bruins - Ontario Reign
- Canucks Fend off Stars' Comeback in Double Overtime - Texas Stars
- Canucks Take a 3-1 Series Lead against the Texas Stars in Double Overtime Thriller - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.