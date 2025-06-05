AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game

June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that Riley Bezeau has been suspended for one game.

The suspension comes as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bezeau will miss Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

