AHL Announces Calder Cup Finals Schedule
June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2025 Calder Cup Finals between the Charlotte Checkers and a to-be-determined Western Conference champion.
The Checkers will host Games 1 and 2 at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday, June 13, and Sunday, June 15, at 7 and 4 p.m., respectively. If necessary, Charlotte would also host Games 6 and 7 of the best-of-seven series on Monday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 25 - both at 7 p.m. A full schedule can be found below.
Tickets for all four games at Bojangles Coliseum are on sale now at charlottecheckers.com. For more information, please contact a Checkers sales representative at (704) 342-4423.
The Checkers advanced to the Calder Cup Finals earlier this week after sweeping the regular-season champion Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference Finals. This marks the team's second-ever trip to the Calder Cup Finals, with the first resulting in the 2019 Calder Cup Championship.
Charlotte will face the winner of an ongoing Western Conference Finals series between the Abbotsford Canucks and Texas Stars, which Abbotsford currently leads 3-1.
2025 CALDER CUP FINALS
Game 1 - Friday, June 13 - TBD @ Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Game 2 - Sunday, June 15 - TBD @ Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Game 3 - Tuesday, June 17 - Charlotte @ TBD
Game 4 - Thursday, June 19 - Charlotte @ TBD
*Game 5 - Saturday, June 21 - Charlotte @ TBD
*Game 6 - Monday, June 23 - TBD @ Charlotte, 7 p.m.
*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 25 - TBD @ Charlotte, 7 p.m.
*if necessary
