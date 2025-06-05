Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Watch Party Friday at the BLVD
June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us at The BLVD! for another great night of cheering on the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final!
Join us Friday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tomorrow's game is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at The BLVD! Everyone in attendance can enter to win a signed Collin Delia goalie stick.
Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!
GAME 2 WATCH PARTY @ The BLVD! (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.)
Happy Hour pricing until 6 p.m. for those wearing Condors & Oilers gear! Happy hour includes half off 16 oz. draft beers, half off well cocktails, and $2 off shareables.
