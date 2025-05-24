'Black Aces' Jersey Auction Underway

May 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bid now on the eight Condors player jerseys of the group who have joined the Oilers during their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run

A special 'Black Aces' group of Condors jerseys are up for auction through Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m. The Aces are a group of players who played in Bakersfield this season with the Condors and have been with the Edmonton Oilers during their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

2024-25 game jerseys available include:

Josh Brown

Collin Delia

Cam Dineen

James Hamblin

Phil Kemp

Noah Philp

Olivier Rodrigue

Matthew Savoie







American Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.