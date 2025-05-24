'Black Aces' Jersey Auction Underway
May 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Bid now on the eight Condors player jerseys of the group who have joined the Oilers during their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run
A special 'Black Aces' group of Condors jerseys are up for auction through Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m. The Aces are a group of players who played in Bakersfield this season with the Condors and have been with the Edmonton Oilers during their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
2024-25 game jerseys available include:
Josh Brown
Collin Delia
Cam Dineen
James Hamblin
Phil Kemp
Noah Philp
Olivier Rodrigue
Matthew Savoie
