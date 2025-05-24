Marlies 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11

The Toronto Marlies announced today the club will open their 21st season on Saturday, October 11 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

A full schedule with opponents and times will be released later this summer.

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will be available early fall. Fans can purchase group tickets or season seats by calling 416-597-7825 or by visiting Marlies.ca for more information. Make sure to sign up for the Marlies Insider to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.







