Marco Sturm Departs Reign for Boston Bruins

June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm has accepted a new position as the head coach of the NHL's Boston Bruins. The sixth head coach to serve for the LA Kings AHL affiliate in Manchester or Ontario completed his time behind the Reign's bench with a record of 119-80-11-6.

During 2024-25, Sturm led Ontario to a third-place finish in the Pacific Division for the second consecutive year with a record of 43-25-3-1. The team's 43 victories represented the second-highest win total in the club's AHL history.

Sturm also led Ontario to two playoff series wins during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs and a spot in the Pacific Division Finals after completing the 2023-24 regular season with a 42-23-3-4 record. The Reign appeared in the AHL's postseason in all three of Sturm's seasons with Ontario.

The Dingolfing, Germany native joined the Reign after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the Kings from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Sturm helped the Kings earn their first playoff berth since 2017-18 with a third-place finish in the Pacific Division standings.

Before joining the Kings coaching staff, Sturm served as head coach and general manager for the German National Team from 2015-18. During that span, Sturm led his native Germany to unprecedented success, highlighted by a silver-medal finish at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

A veteran of 938 NHL games as a player, Sturm registered 487 points (242-245=487), a career plus-59 rating, and 446 penalty minutes over 14 NHL seasons. Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (21st overall) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft, Sturm went on to play for six different teams, including the Kings, Bruins, Sharks, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and Washington Capitals.







