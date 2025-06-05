Checkers' Bezeau Suspended for One Game
June 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Riley Bezeau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Calder Cup Playoff game vs. Laval on June 3.
Bezeau will miss Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals vs. Abbotsford or Texas.
