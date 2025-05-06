Monsters Postseason Comes to End with 4-1 Loss to Rocket
May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Tuesday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters finished the North Division Semifinals 1-3.
The Rocket took control of the opening frame with a goal from Xavier Simoneau at 4:22 followed by tallies on the man advantage from Laurent Dauphin at 9:42 and Logan Mailloux at 12:21 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes. Luca Del Bel Belluz got Cleveland on the board at 17:19 of the second period off a feed from Samuel Knazko cutting the team's deficit to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Laval's Dauphin scored a power-play tally at 17:27 of the third period bringing the final score to 4-1 and ending Cleveland's postseason.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 32 shots in defeat while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 18 saves for the win.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
CLE 0 1 0 - 1
LAV 3 0 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 19 0/1 5/8 42 min / 13 inf
LAV 36 3/8 1/1 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record
CLE Greaves L 32 4 3-3
LAV Fowler W 18 1 3-0
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
