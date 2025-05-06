Monsters Postseason Comes to End with 4-1 Loss to Rocket

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Tuesday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters finished the North Division Semifinals 1-3.

The Rocket took control of the opening frame with a goal from Xavier Simoneau at 4:22 followed by tallies on the man advantage from Laurent Dauphin at 9:42 and Logan Mailloux at 12:21 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes. Luca Del Bel Belluz got Cleveland on the board at 17:19 of the second period off a feed from Samuel Knazko cutting the team's deficit to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Laval's Dauphin scored a power-play tally at 17:27 of the third period bringing the final score to 4-1 and ending Cleveland's postseason.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 32 shots in defeat while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 18 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 0 1 0 - 1

LAV 3 0 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 19 0/1 5/8 42 min / 13 inf

LAV 36 3/8 1/1 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves L 32 4 3-3

LAV Fowler W 18 1 3-0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.