Amerks, Rocket to Meet in North Division Finals

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - For the second time in four years, the Rochester Americans will meet the Laval Rocket in the North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Amerks completed a sweep of the Syracuse Crunch with a 4-0 win in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on May 1 while the Rocket closed out their second-round series by way of a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters in Game 4 earlier tonight at Place Bell.

The Rocket, who won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as this year's AHL regular-season champions, defeated the Amerks three games to none in the 2022 North Division Finals in the only other postseason meeting between the two teams.

The complete third-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, will be announced Wednesday, May 7 at noon.

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed third-round home games are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, but a special presale online-only offer will be available to select fans at noon on Wednesday, May 7. Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access at www.amerks.com/playoffs. Single-game tickets for the third round start at $22 and range up to $46 depending on seating location.

All Amerks 2025 Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

