Bears Add Three from South Carolina

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, and the club's National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals, announced that forwards Ryan Hofer and Alex Suzdalev have been re-assigned from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays to the Bears. Additionally, the Bears have recalled forward Justin Nachbaur from South Carolina.

Hofer, 22, had 26 points (12g, 14a) and 100 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Stingrays this season, and he added five points (3g, 2a) in seven playoff games with South Carolina.

He appeared in five games with Hershey this season after logging eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 games in his rookie season with Hershey in 2023-24, and he served as a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title. Hofer was Washington's sixth-round selection, 181st overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Suzdalev, 21, scored 39 points (15g, 24a) in 50 games during his rookie season with the Stingrays this year. He added four points (2g, 2a) in seven playoff games for South Carolina. Suzdalev was Washington's third-round selection, 70th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he skated in three games with Hershey this season.

Nachbaur, 25, had a career-best 28 points (12g, 16a), while also posting 173 penalty minutes in 48 games with South Carolina, and he collected two assists in six playoff games with the Stingrays. The Cross Lake, Manitoba native also appeared in four games with Hershey, collecting 24 penalty minutes.

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they visit Lehigh Valley for a must-win Game 4 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 9, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Should the series return to Hershey, Game 5 will take place on Sunday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.