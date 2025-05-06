Wolf Pack Continue to Expand Footprint with Strong 2024-25 Season in the Community and at the Box Office

HARTFORD, CT - The 50th Anniversary of professional hockey in the city of Hartford was a roaring success for the Hartford Wolf Pack, as the organization completed another successful season.

The Wolf Pack enjoyed another strong year of growth in terms of ticket sales and their footprint in the Greater Hartford Community.

The club sported 19 lower bowl sellouts during the 2024-25 campaign, a mark that helped them see another historic season at the box office.

Over the course of 36 regular season home games, the Wolf Pack welcomed an average of 5,590 fans to the XL Center in downtown Hartford. This marked the club's highest single-season average attendance since the 2010-11 season.

This marked the first time since the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons that the Wolf Pack averaged over 5,000 fans per game in back-to-back seasons. The club averaged 5,456 fans during the 2023-24 campaign.

In total, over 201,000 fans came through the XL Center doors this season, including 10,074 on Jan. 11, 2025. That marked the first time since Jan. 28, 2017, that the club welcomed over 10,000 fans to the XL Center for a game.

The club also set a record for the most paid tickets distributed in franchise history.

The 2024-25 season also saw the Wolf Pack continue to expand their footprint in the Greater Hartford Community. The franchise's beloved mascot, Sonar, made 67 appearances during the season at local schools, community events, community fundraising initiatives, youth sports practices, and more.

Hartford Wolf Pack players and coaches also chipped in, making 41 visits during the season. In addition to traditional visits to local schools and youth hockey practices, Wolf Pack players and coaches made trips to Connecticut Children's Hospital to donate toys during the holiday season as part of the team's annual toy drive and to donate the teddy bears following the team's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game.

Players and coaches also stopped by a local soup kitchen in Southington, CT, to assist with dinner service and cleanup in November around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Players also participated in CHR's 'Adopt-A-Family' Toy Drive, where they purchased gifts for families dealing with financial hardships during the holiday season.

Additionally, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' donated over 1,912 tickets to the community during the 2024-25 season. These tickets were donated to local schools, hospitals, youth sports organizations, and charitable organizations for a variety of purposes.

Over $36,000 was donated by the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' as part of the annual grant process. Grants were awarded to 'Hands of Hartford', 'Horizons at Westminster School', 'Ädelbrook Behavioral Consultation', 'Hartford P.A.L', and 'Gaylord Specialty Healthcare'.

$12,321.89 was raised by the organization via DASH Auctions throughout the season. That money was then donated to numerous nonprofits in the Greater Hartford Area.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack hosted numerous drives throughout the season. The club helped collect over 200 care packages put together thanks to donations from their 'Military Appreciation Night'. Those care packages, in conjunction with 'Boxes to Boots', were sent to a unit in Syria, a naval ship, and two other undisclosed addresses. The care packages, along with letters written by players and coaches, were sent to units with ties to the state of Connecticut.

Over 350 books were donated by fans at the club's annual book drive this past March. Those books were donated to the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC).

"The CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School is so thankful to the Hartford Wolf Pack and it's fans for this generous donation," said Jill Wnuk, school Principal, ahead of the annual drive.

On Feb. 22, the club hosted its annual food drive benefitting 'Hands on Hartford'. The food drive brought in over 600 pounds of food.

"Hands On Hartford is so grateful for our wonderful, ongoing partnership with the Hartford Wolf Pack," said Kelly Dougherty, Community Engagement, Partnerships, and Communications Coordinator with 'Hands on Hartford'.

"With their (along with their loyal fans') generous support over the years, through gameday food drives, financial donations, and their very special player-made ornament auction, we have been able to continue to stock our community pantry's shelves and stuff hundreds of backpacks full of nourishing food for individuals, families and children falling on hard times and experiencing food insecurity."

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Hartford Wolf Pack for exemplifying the true meaning of teamwork. We could not do this important work without the support of our community."

For more information on the Wolf Pack's community initiatives and the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/fan-zone/hartford-wolf-pack-community-foundation.

