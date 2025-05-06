Series Reset: Checkers vs Bruins

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







After two games in Providence, the Atlantic Division Semifinal is shifting to the Queen City for the remainder of the series. Before things pick back up with Game 3 on Wednesday, let's recap everything that's happened so far.

Game 1: Checkers 5, Bruins 1

The Checkers set the tone early in the opening contest with back-to-back shorthanded goals from John Leonard and Justin Sourdif on the same penalty kill less than five minutes in, and they never looked back. Providence would get on the scoreboard later in the first but that would be the only blemish Charlotte allowed. Mike Benning and Ben Steeves gave the visitors some more cushion from there, and an empty-net strike from C.J. Smith was the final nail in the coffin.

Game 2: Checkers 2, Bruins 0

The next matchup had significantly less offensive fireworks, but a gem of a performance from Kaapo Kahkonen gave Charlotte the upper hand. Wilmer Skoog and Steeves each lit the lamp in the front half of the middle frame and Kahkonen took it from there, finishing with a perfect 32 saves in a winning effort.

TOP PERFORMERS

Charlotte

C.J. Smith: Three points (1g, 2a) in two games

Ben Steeves: Two points (2g, 0a) in two games

Mike Benning: Two points (1g, 1a) in two games

Providence

Oliver Wahlstrom: One point (1g, 0a) in one game

Riley Duran: One point (0g, 1a) in two games

Daniil Misyul: One point (0g, 1a) in two games

NOTES

WHERE IT STANDS

After winning both games in Providence, the Checkers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five second round series. By virtue of being the higher seed, the Checkers have home-ice advantage for the series and will host all the remaining games.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Kaapo Kahkonen got the starting nod in both contests in Providence and was stellar between the pipes. He holds a 0.50 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage, both of which lead all qualified goalies in the postseason.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Checkers finished the regular season with the fourth-most home wins in the Eastern Conference and won four of their final six contests at Bojangles Coliseum. On the other side, the Bruins played 11 of their final 17 regular season games on the road and went 5-5-0-1.

QUOTES

Head coach Geordie Kinnear on the first two games of the series

I thought Providence was the better team in the first period (of Game 1) - we had timely goals on the PK to settle it down a little bit and then we built our game in the second. Then the next game I thought we had a great start for two periods and then kind of sat back in the third period a little bit. I thought, again, Providence was the better team in the third. We need to make sure to keep building our identity and we have to play a full 60.

Kinnear on Kahkonen's play

Obviously our goaltender allowed us to build confidence - he had two elite saves on the PK (in Game 2) to keep it a two-goal lead for us.

Kinnear on getting contributions from across the lineup

We need everybody. We're a four-line team that needs everyone to contribute. You look at our season all year long, it's been depth that's got us to this point and we need it to continue.

Kinnear on having the opportunity to finish off the series Wednesday

I feel like we haven't played 60 yet. To be able to knock a great team out, you have to be able to play 60 minutes. We're in for a huge challenge tomorrow.

GAME 3 INFO

Tickets for Game 3 are on sale now!

Fans can also get a ticket to Game 3 and a special edition Charlotte Checkers rocks glass together starting at just $55! Click here to purchase

Additionally, fans can enjoy 30 percent off all draught beer for all second-round playoff games!

On the broadcast side of things, the entire Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched with AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.