Marlies Sign Forward Landon Sim to One-Year AHL Contract

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Landon Sim to a one-year AHL contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Sim, 20, posted 53 points (30 goals,23 assists), 105 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +29 in 54 regular season games with the London Knights (OHL) during the 2024-25 season. Sim has helped the Knights reach the 2025 OHL Championship where they are scheduled to compete against the Oshawa Generals. He has recorded 11 points (9 goals, 2 assists) and 23 penalty minutes in 12 games during the 2025 OHL Playoffs. The New Glasgow, Nova Scotia native has skated in 213 career regular season OHL games with London posting 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists). The 5'11, 185 pound forward has also added 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 53 career OHL playoff appearances. Sim won the 2024 OHL Championship with the Knights.

