Phillips Nets OT Winner in Eagles 3-2 Victory over San Jose

May 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Matthew Phillips scored the game-winning goal just 5:02 into overtime to give the Eagles a 3-2 win and a 2-1 series lead over the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday. Phillips was one of three Eagles to register a multi-point performance, as Tye Felhaber added a goal and two assists, while Jayson Megan chipped in a goal and an assist. Goaltender Trent Miner improved to 2-1 in the postseason, making 28 saves on 30 shots.

Colorado would kick off the scoring just 1:59 into the contest when Felhaber collected a pass from behind the net and bashed it home from the low slot, putting the Eagles on top, 1-0.

The lead would stretch to 2-0 when Megna swept a rebound in the slot into the back of the net with 2:58 remaining in the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Barracuda 10-6 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

A power play would allow San Jose to generate an answer, as forward Filip Bystedt lit the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 13:05 mark of the middle frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the third period began, the Barracuda would eventually pull goaltender Yaroslav Askarov in favor of the extra attacker with 2:28 remaining in the contest. The move would pay off, as forward Pavol Regenda stuffed a rebound in the crease past Miner, tying the game 2-2 with 1:35 left to play.

As the game transitioned into overtime, an apparent injury would force Askarov to exit the contest less than three minutes into the extra session. With Gabriel Carriere taking over in the crease, Colorado would quickly strike. Phillips barreled down the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister into the back of the net from the circle, giving the Eagles the 3-2 win just 5:02 into overtime.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Carriere suffered the loss, allowing one goal on three shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda in Game Four of the Pacific Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 7th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

