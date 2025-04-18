Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude the 2024-25 season tonight on home ice against the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders. The Wolf Pack have cruised to a 7-2-0-0 record through the first nine games of the season series. Hartford is 3-1-0-0 at the XL Center in this year's edition of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

The Wolf Pack have won each of the last six meetings, including a 5-3 decision last Saturday night in Bridgeport in the most recent meeting.

Dylan Roobroeck opened the scoring 1:12 into the game, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Noah Laba stuffed home a rebound at 5:53, making it 2-0, then Jake Leschyshyn tipped a Connor Mackey shot by Hunter Miska at 8:27 to make it 3-0. Alex Belzile ripped home a power play goal at 17:17, pushing the lead to 4-0. Tyce Thompson got the Islanders on the board at 17:40, making it 4-1 through 20 minutes.

Brian Pinho tapped home his 25 th goal of the season 3:49 into the second period, then 1:04 later at 4:53 Alex Jefferies snuck a shot by Talyn Boyko for his 12 th goal of the campaign to make it 4-3.

Despite a late push from the Islanders, Boyko made 20 saves to help the Wolf Pack earn their second straight win on the road.

Jackson Dorrington hit the empty net at 19:38 of period three, cementing the two points with his first career professional goal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 3-2 decision to the Charlotte Checkers on home ice on Wednesday night.

John Leonard buried a rebound 3:35 into the contest, giving the Checkers a lead they never lost. Oliver Okuliar then tapped home a backdoor feed from Jack Devine on the power play at 19:54, making it 2-0.

Anton Blidh got the Wolf Pack on the board at 16:38 of the second period, tipping home a Chad Ruhwedel shot from the slot. Moments later, however, Okuliar pounced on a rebound for his second goal of the night at 18:04. That would stand as the game-winning strike.

Adam Sýkora made it 3-2 at 12:11 of the third period, forcing a turnover and then beating Kaapo Kähkönen by the glove, but that would be as close as the Wolf Pack drew it.

Belzile, Blidh, and Roobroeck are tied for the team lead in goals with 19 each. Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in points with a career-high 56 (19 g, 37 a).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders dropped a 5-2 decision on home ice to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday afternoon in their home finale.

The Pens raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 16:16 mark of the first period. Gabe Klassen opened the scoring with his first AHL goal 6:36 into the game, giving the Pens a lead they never lost. Nolan Renwick made it 2-0 at 12:24, then Zach Gallant got it to 3-0 at 16:16 with his first as a Penguin.

Cam Berg and Ross Mitton both scored their first career AHL goals in the second period, making it 3-2 through 40 minutes. Berg struck on the power play at 4:25, while Mitton lit the lamp at 19:34.

Atley Calvert put the Penguins back up by a pair at 13:44 of the third period, then Avery Hayes iced the contest with an empty net tally at 19:10.

Pinho leads the Islanders in goals with 25, while Chris Terry paces the club in points with 66 (19 g, 47 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

