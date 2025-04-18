Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that single-game tickets for the North Division Semifinals, presented by Nissan, of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs are set to go on sale at noon on Saturday, April 19. A special presale online-only offer will be available to select fans beginning tonight at 7:00 p.m. ahead of the Amerks' regular season home finale against the Toronto Marlies.

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed second-round home games start at $20 and range up to $42 depending on seating location.

While the Amerks await their opponent for the North Division Semifinal round, Rochester will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 3:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. If necessary, the series will return to Rochester for a decisive Game 5 on Friday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Tickets for a potential Game 5 will go on sale whenever deemed necessary.

The Amerks clinched second place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings by virtue of a 4-2 loss to the Laval Rocket on April 11, thus earning a first-round bye for the third straight year.

The Amerks secured their sixth straight playoff berth by way of a 4-2 win over Springfield on April 2, marking the team's 50th appearance in the 69-year history of the franchise.

Festivities for Game 1 of the series on Friday, April 25 begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $3 12-ounce cans of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally towel, courtesy of Genesee Brewing Company.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335. The 2024-25 season is presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

