T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Zach Dean on the ice

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Zach Dean on the ice(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (34-31-2-4) could not complete a two-goal comeback, falling 4-2 to the Charlotte Checkers (43-22-3-3) on Friday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

As they have done all season to their opposition, the Checkers limited shooting opportunities for much of the opening half of the first while simultaneously creating their own offense on Colten Ellis and the T-Birds' net. The visitors broke through off the rush at 7:23 as Kyle Criscuolo slipped behind the last defender and chipped a forehand over Ellis on the blocker side to break the ice and give the Checkers a 1-0 advantage.

Springfield's power play had a chance to bring the game even, but could not solve a suffocating Charlotte penalty kill, the best one in the AHL coming into play on Friday. Kaapo Kahkonen did the job in the Checker goal crease on the T-Birds' seven offerings that made their way on net in the opening period.

Charlotte built upon their lead just 5:49 into the second as Oliver Okuliar scooped a rebound just in front of Ellis and the blue paint and tucked the second-chance bid around the Springfield goaltender for his 19th of the season to make it a 2-0 Checkers lead.

The T-Birds finally cracked Kahkonen when the game moved to 4-on-4 action in the closing minutes of the second, as Dalibor Dvorsky uncorked a sinking wrister from the right circle that slipped by the goalie's right pad to make it a 2-1 game on the rookie's 21st of the season.

1:35 into the third, the T-Birds pulled even on a highlight-reel deke deep in the offensive zone by Otto Stenberg, as the rookie weaved through a helpless defender before setting up Zach Dean for the tying marker, Dean's first goal since April 20, 2024. It was Dean's second point of the night in his first game action since Feb. 12.

Charlotte, ultimately, had one more bite back as Ben Steeves drove the puck wide into the left corner before sliding a centering pass to the waiting stick of Sandis Vilmanis, who one-timed it past Ellis at 6:51 of the third for the eventual game-winner.

The win did not come the easy way for the Checkers, though, as Springfield drew back-to-back penalties and pulled Ellis for a remarkable 6-on-3 advantage with less than three minutes to play. However, Kahkonen and the Checkers' number one ranked penalty kill lived up to their billing to seal the win, with Rasmus Asplund adding an empty-netter for good measure in the closing seconds.

With Lehigh Valley winning tonight, Springfield is now locked in as the 6-seed for the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the Providence Bruins earn one point or more tomorrow against Bridgeport, then the first round match up will be the Thunderbirds versus the Bruins. If the Bruins lose in regulation and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeats Lehigh Valley, then the Thunderbirds will face the Penguins.

Springfield closes the regular season in a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside the sold-out Thunderdome. The day begins with the Community Bank N.A. Block Party at the Plaza at MGM Springfield at 4:00 p.m. before the scene shifts to the MassMutual Center. Fans can also watch the game at 7:05 p.m. on AHLTV powered by FloHockey or listen on NewsRadio 560 WHYN.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.