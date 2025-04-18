Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves took the ice for their final road game of the 2024-25 American Hockey League regular season when they faced the Admirals on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Wolves weren't able to solve Admirals netminder Matthew Murray and fell 5-0 in the battle between Central Division rivals. Chicago remained two points behind the Grand Rapids Griffins for third place in the division with one game remaining in the season. Meanwhile, the Admirals clinched the Central title with the victory.

After a scoreless opening period, Milwaukee got on the board first early in the second on a goal by Kieffer Bellows and a short time later made it 2-0 when Jake Lucchini found the back of the net with the Admirals on the power play.

Joakim Kemell's goal midway through the third, Ondrej Pavel's tally a short time later and Grigori Denisenko's marker late in the contest capped the scoring.

Spencer Martin (24 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray made 14 saves in recording his fourth shutout of the season.

Chicago fell to 36-31-4-0 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 40-21-5-6.

Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs in the regular-season finale Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

