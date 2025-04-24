Wolves Fall to IceHogs 2-1 in OT in Game 1 of Playoffs

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves took the ice for their first postseason game since capturing the 2022 Calder Cup championship when they faced the Rockford IceHogs in Game 1 of the Central Division First Round on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

Juha Jaaska had a goal for the Wolves but Artyom Levshunov scored the winner in overtime to give the IceHogs a 2-1 victory and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series that will resume with Game 2 on Friday night in Rockford.

After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck first midway through the second. While on the power play, Ty Smith teed up a shot from the point that Jaaska redirected past Rockford netminder Drew Commesso to the stick side. In addition to Smith, Ryan Suzuki was awarded an assist on the Wolves' first tally of the postseason.

Kevin Korchinski's score late in the second evened the contest at 1-1 and set up a thrilling third period and subsequent overtime.

Levshunov ended things with a power-play goal with 9 minutes remaining in OT.

Spencer Martin (34 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Commesso (32 saves) earned the win for the IceHogs.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs for Game 2 of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night (7 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.