Abbotsford Canucks Fall 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners in Game 2

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks were hoping to secure a spot in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs as they faced off against the Tucson Roadrunners in Game 2 of the series.

Following a win the previous night, Artūrs Šilovs got the nod for back-to-back starts, this time facing a new opponent in net-Jaxson Stauber for the Roadrunners.

Abbotsford came out strong, winning the opening faceoff and quickly driving the puck toward the offensive zone. They earned an early power play and generated several chances, but Stauber stood tall and kept the game scoreless through the first half. Just past the 12-minute mark, Tucson flipped the momentum when Ben McCartney tipped in a Kevin Connauton shot from the blue line, giving the Roadrunners their first lead of the series. The Canucks pressed hard with dangerous opportunities, but between goalposts, blocked shots, and Stauber's glove, they couldn't find the back of the net. Tucson held a 1-0 lead going into the second period.

After some rough play late in the first, Abbotsford started the second on the power play but couldn't convert. Just under four minutes in, Andrew Agozzino doubled Tucson's lead with his first goal of the postseason, firing a shot from the circle that beat Šilovs. Now trailing 2-0, the Canucks intensified their attack, nearly doubling their shot count, but Stauber continued to shut the door. Then, with just two seconds left in the period, Kailer Yamamoto capitalized on a Canucks line change to break away and score Tucson's third goal. The Roadrunners entered the final frame up 3-0.

Facing a steep hill, Abbotsford needed a quick spark in the third. They first had to kill off a penalty, which they did successfully. Less than three minutes in, Linus Karlsson gave the Canucks hope, jamming in a rebound to make it 3-1. Abbotsford looked to build on that momentum and got another power play opportunity, but came up empty. Tucson sealed the win with an empty-net goal, restoring their three-goal cushion.

The Abbotsford Canucks ultimately fell 4-1 in Game 2, forcing a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

