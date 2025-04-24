Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Peppino's Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids will host watch parties for all Griffins road games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first party will be Friday, May 9 when the Griffins travel to Texas for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals against the Stars, starting at 8 p.m. EDT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Griffins fans can enjoy $3.75 16 oz. and $5 22 oz. domestic beer, $3 fireball shots when the Griffins score, $1 off All-American burgers with kettle chips, and $6 one-topping 10-inch pizzas.

For fans who do not purchase an AHLTV on FloHockey subscription, Peppino's offers the only way to watch the Griffins on the road as they continue their quest for a third Calder Cup.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 on April 29 and May 5 at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased here, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, click here or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

Continuing a postseason tradition, the Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. In addition, the first 2,500 fans will receive Griffins rally towels, compliments of Gun Lake Casino Resort. All Griffins postseason games can be heard on 96.1 The Game.

