Home Opener for 2025-26 Season Set

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home opener for the 2025-26 season will be on Saturday, October 18th at Panther Arena. In addition, the team also announced five more dates that will be home games for the team next year.

Those dates include:

1) Saturday, October 18th-Home Opener

2) Tuesday, December 30th

3) Saturday, January 24th

4) Saturday, February 7th

5) Saturday, February 21st

6) Saturday, February 28th

Game times and opponents will be announced later this summer when the complete American Hockey League schedule is released.

The Admirals will open up the Calder Cup Playoffs for this season on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm at Panther Arena with game one of the Central Division Semifinals against either the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.