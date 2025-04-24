Home Opener for 2025-26 Season Set
April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home opener for the 2025-26 season will be on Saturday, October 18th at Panther Arena. In addition, the team also announced five more dates that will be home games for the team next year.
Those dates include:
1) Saturday, October 18th-Home Opener
2) Tuesday, December 30th
3) Saturday, January 24th
4) Saturday, February 7th
5) Saturday, February 21st
6) Saturday, February 28th
Game times and opponents will be announced later this summer when the complete American Hockey League schedule is released.
The Admirals will open up the Calder Cup Playoffs for this season on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm at Panther Arena with game one of the Central Division Semifinals against either the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Wolves.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Home Opener for 2025-26 Season Set - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas' Justin Hryckowian Voted Winner of Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Justin Hryckowian Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie - Texas Stars
- Checkers Building on and off the Ice During Bye Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Announce Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pacific Division First Round Game 2 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (7) At Abbotsford Canucks (2) - Abbotsford Leads 1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs, Levshunov Take Game 1 in Overtime - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Late Charge Falls Short in 4-3 Game 1 Loss to Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Takes a 1-0 Series Lead with a 4-3 Win over the Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bump It up: Phantoms Romp in Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Fall to IceHogs 2-1 in OT in Game 1 of Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.