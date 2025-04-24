IceHogs, Levshunov Take Game 1 in Overtime

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs took down the Chicago Wolves 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 of the first-round series. Artyom Levshunov scored on the man-advantage to give the Hogs the 1-0 series lead.

The IceHogs earned three power plays in the first period and generated chances but couldn't beat the Wolves' Spencer Martin in the opening 20 minutes.

Chicago looked to build off their three power play goals on Saturday against Rockford early in the 2nd period. Wolves forward Juha Jaaska deflected in a point shot for the second-straight game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The IceHogs responded with under three minutes to go in the middle period to tie the game. Kevin Korchinski blasted a shot from the deep slot which ricochetted off the zamboni doors a deflected in off the pads of Chicago's Spencer Martin.

In a back-and-forth 3rd period, both Drew Commesso and Martin were forced to make difficult stops in-tight. The Hogs' goaltender turned aside two Chicago chances in the last minute of regulation to force overtime.

At the 11:00 mark of overtime and on the power play, Levshunov wristed in the game-winning goal through traffic to give the Hogs a 1-0 series lead.

Rockford will host Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 25 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center. Save up to 20% on select seats for the IceHogs' first home playoff game, presented by BMO.

