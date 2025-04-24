Griffins Announce Promotions for Central Division Semifinals vs. Stars

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 vs. Texas Stars (Game 1/Home Game 1)

Monday, May 5, 2025 vs. Texas Stars (Game 2/Home Game 2)

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Rally Towels presented by Gun Lake Casino: Fans will receive Griffins rally towels upon entrance to the arena.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on 96.1 The Game: All radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2025 Calder Cup Playoff games will be on 96.1 The Game.

