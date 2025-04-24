Texas' Justin Hryckowian Voted Winner of Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award for 2024-25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian has been voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2024-25 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media representing each of the league's 32 cities.

After making his pro debut with Texas late in the 2023-24 season, Hryckowian was one of the top two-way forwards in the AHL in 2024-25. He finished first on the league's rookie scoring list with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) and tied for third among all rookie forwards in plus/minus rating (+15) in 67 games for the Stars, never going more than three consecutive games without a point all season. Hryckowian was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December and also represented Texas at the AHL All-Star Classic in February, where he had a goal and three assists to help the Central Division win the annual All-Star Challenge.

A 24-year-old native of Île Bizard, Que., Hryckowian signed as a free agent with Dallas on Mar. 20, 2024, after three seasons at Northeastern University, where he was a two-time winner of the Hockey East conference's award for best defensive forward. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Chicago and went on to record one assist in five games with Dallas. Hryckowian is the fourth member of the Stars to be voted the AHL's outstanding rookie in the last 12 seasons.

This award, which was first presented by the AHL in 1947, honors the late Dudley (Red) Garrett, a promising young player who lost his life during World War II while serving in the Royal Canadian Navy. Garrett split his only pro season, 1942-43, between the AHL's Providence Reds and the NHL's New York Rangers. Previous winners of the Red Garrett Award include Terry Sawchuk (1949), Jim Anderson (1955), Bill Sweeney (1958), Chico Maki (1961), Roger Crozier (1964), Gerry Desjardins (1968), Rick Middleton (1974), Darryl Sutter (1980), Pelle Lindbergh (1981), Mitch Lamoureux (1983), Steve Thomas (1985), Ron Hextall (1986), Brett Hull (1987), Donald Audette (1990), Felix Potvin (1992), Corey Hirsch (1993), Jim Carey (1995), Darcy Tucker (1996), Daniel Briere (1998), Darren Haydar (2003), Rene Bourque (2005), Nathan Gerbe (2009), Tyler Ennis (2010), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Matt Murray (2015), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mason Appleton (2018), Alex Barré-Boulet (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Jack Quinn (2022), Tye Kartye (2023) and Logan Stankoven (2024).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2024-25 Les Cunningham Award (most valuable player) will be announced Friday.

