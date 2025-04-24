Pacific Division First Round Game 2 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (7) At Abbotsford Canucks (2) - Abbotsford Leads 1-0

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Pacific Division First Round Game 2 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (7) at Abbotsford Canucks (2) - Abbotsford Leads 1-0

Time: 7 p.m. PT, Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford, BC

It's win or go home for Tucson Roadrunners, who look to even the bestofthree opening round series in a mustwin Game2 on Thursday at 7p.m.PT at the Abbotsford Centre. The Roadrunners fell 4-3 in Game 1 on Wednesday, but have plenty of positives to build from. After falling behind 4-1 late in the second period, Tucson scored two unanswered goals in the final 21:55 of the game to cut a three-goal deficit to one. On top of that, the Roadrunners were inches away from forcing overtime, including Max Szuber's penalty shot attempt with 35 seconds left in the game.

Three Things:

Barron Breaks Out With Three-Point Night

In just his fifth career Calder Cup playoff game, Travis Barron made a memorable impact, recording his first career postseason goal, assist, and multi-point game. Barron factored in on all three of Tucson's goals and led all skaters with three points (1g, 2a). His shorthanded tally late in the second period cut Tucson's deficit to 4-2 and kept the team's comeback hopes alive. It marked only the second shorthanded goal of his AHL career-and his first since the 2021-22 regular season with the Roadrunners. Barron also scored in Game72 of the regular season, marking his second multigame scoring streak of the 2024-25 campaign.

Big-Game Drew Delivers Again

Hunter Drew has been a clutch performer all season, and Game 1 was no different. His firstperiod equalizer marked his second straight playoff game with a goal, dating back to last spring's Game2 against Calgary. In five career Calder Cup playoff contests, the 26yearold from Kingston, Ontario, now has three goals and four points. Drew has also been a nemesis for Abbotsford all season-his Game1 strike gave him a teambest five goals against the Canucks when combining regular and postseason play. He enters Game2 on a twogame scoring streak after finding the net in the regularseason finale.

Playoff Milestones

In addition to Barron, three other Roadrunners notched career playoff firsts in Game1. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda, 21, scored his first postseason goal in his Calder Cup debut, rifling a wrist shot from the left point in the third period. Forwards CameronHebig and defenseman MontanaOnyebuchi each earned their first career playoff assists. Wednesday was also Onyebuchi's first career playoff game in his fourth AHL season.

What's the Word?

"We gotta stay out of the box. I think that's our problem. Not too much stuff after the whistle, but we're gonna be looking to finish hits and kind of wear them down like we tried to do in Game 1."

Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew on the keys to Game 2

Numbers to Know:

23 - Defenseman Robbie Russo tallied the primary assist on Artem Duda's thirdperiod goal, giving him a team-high 23 career playoff points (3goals, 20assists) in 48 postseason games. Alternate captain AndrewAgozzino ranks second among Roadrunners, sitting at 16 career playoff points. He also leads the club with nine playoff goals in 20 career games. Wednesday marked Agozzino's first playoff action since 2022 with the Belleville Senators.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Thursday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. PT with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from the Abbotsford Centre. Fans can watch the entire series live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

