Justin Hryckowian Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian has been named the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie, the league announced Thursday. The award was voted on by players, coaches and media throughout the AHL.

Hryckowian, 24, compiled 60 points (22-38=60) in 67 games for Texas during his first professional season, including five power play goals, 13 power play assists, two game-winning goals and a +15 rating. He becomes the fourth Texas player all-time to earn the award, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14), Riley Damiani (2020-21) and Logan Stankoven (2023-24).

Earlier this month, Hryckowian was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team, becoming the fourth Texas player to earn a spot on that team, joining McKenzie, Damiani and Stankoven.

The undrafted forward made his NHL debut for Dallas on Dec. 29 at Chicago and skated in five games. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Jan. 19 against Detroit.

Named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December, Hryckowian was also selected to the AHL All-Star Classic, where he was joined by McKenzie on the Central Division team that won the All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California in February.

Hryckowian's 60 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, passing Stankoven's (24-33=57) total from last season and trailing only McKenzie's (27-38=65) rookie season in 2013-14. It's also the most points by any undrafted rookie in the Stars' 16 seasons in Cedar Park, and the sixth most leaguewide by an undrafted first-year player since 2009-10.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas as a college free agent on March 19, 2024 after his junior season at Northeastern University.

Texas begins its Calder Cup Playoff run against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Semifinals. Game One of the series is Apr. 29 at Van Andel Arena, and Game Two will also be in Michigan on May 5. The Stars will host Game Three at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will also be in Cedar Park on May 10 and May 12 at 7:00 p.m.

