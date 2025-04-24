Abbotsford Takes a 1-0 Series Lead with a 4-3 Win over the Tucson Roadrunners

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their playoff run tonight with Game 1 of a best-of-three series against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Artūrs Šilovs got the start in goal for the Canucks, facing off against Tucson's Matthew Villalta. Right from puck drop, the intensity was palpable-Abbotsford was throwing the body around, and tensions flared within the first five minutes. Both teams had quality chances early on, but strong goaltending kept the score locked at 0-0 for much of the opening frame.

That changed with 10:15 left in the first, when Tristen Nielsen tipped in a shot from Jett Woo to score Abbotsford's first goal of the postseason and give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Despite continued pressure from the home team, it was the Roadrunners who struck next-Hunter Drew redirected a point shot from Montana Onyebuchi to tie the game 1-1 heading into the second period.

Abbotsford came out strong to start the second, earning an early power play. They wasted no time capitalizing, as Sammy Blais fired a laser from the left circle to put the Canucks back in front, 2-1. Riding the momentum, Abbotsford kept the pressure on, but Villalta stood tall in net to keep his team close.

With just over five minutes left in the period, Linus Karlsson intercepted a neutral-zone turnover and broke in alone, finishing with a clean goal to make it 3-1 Canucks. Abbotsford then had to kill off a penalty, but a help came when Austin Poganski was assessed a five-minute major for boarding. The Canucks took advantage-Sammy Blais struck again on the power play with a slick backhand finish, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Roadrunners responded quickly, as Cameron Hebig and Travis Barron connected on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush, with Barron finding the back of the net to bring Tucson within two. Abbotsford entered the third with a 4-2 advantage.

With just 20 minutes standing between them and their first playoff win, the Canucks played a tight-checking final frame. Around the seven-minute mark, Artem Duda pulled Tucson within one with a seeing-eye shot through traffic, making it a 4-3 game. Abbotsford had to dig in defensively as the Roadrunners pushed for the equalizer.

With just over two minutes remaining, Tucson pulled their goalie for the extra attacker. Abbotsford held the line, but with 30 seconds left, Jaxon Stauber was awarded a penalty shot after the Canucks' net was dislodged. Šilovs came up huge, making a clutch save to preserve the lead.

The Canucks cleared the puck, ran out the clock, and sealed a 4-3 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Abbotsford will look to close out the series in Game 2 tomorrow night.

