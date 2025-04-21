Building Blue: the Highway 1 Connection Paves Way into AHL Playoffs

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks continue to be a bright spot this year, and we caught up with some of the players who are good examples of the Highway 1 connection ahead of the AHL playoffs beginning on Wednesday.

At just 21 years old, Kirill Kudryavtsev was the 16th player to play for both the Abbotsford Canucks and Vancouver Canucks this season. The youngster's goal for this season was to make enough of an impact at training camp to be given a shot to play games in the NHL and stick in pro hockey.

Kudryavtsev accomplished that and more in his rookie season, ultimately making his NHL debut in game 81 of the season.

RJ and Manny have boosted my confidence, said Kudryavtsev. It's pretty hard to go from junior to pro in one year. I think it's very hard to go to the AHL level, because the guys, they're hungry, and they are not going to let you breathe in the AHL. Everybody's going to punch you, get their stick in your feet and in your teeth and all that. So, RJ and Manny just gave me confidence, gave me some time, and I took advantage of it.

First-year head coach Manny Malhotra has worked hand in hand with Abbotsford General Manager Ryan Johnson to establish a culture where hard work is fun and is rewarded when you put in the effort.

Kudryavtsev works hard in practice and continues to grow each week. He led Abbotsford in plus/minus this season with a +18 and saw time on both special teams' units throughout the year.

Another player who excels in both special teams units is Aatu Räty. The 22-year-old centre had 40 points in 43 AHL games. He also played in 33 NHL games and scored seven goals in the world's top league.

He knows that Vancouver is so close to Abbotsford and that the big club is always aware of what's going on with the AHL club. He was a bit surprised to hear that 16 players have been on both Canucks teams this year.

That definitely jumped out, I didn't know it was that many, said Räty when he learned that 16 players have played for Vancouver and Abbotsford this season. It's obviously great. We're getting rewarded for the good play in Abbotsford. I think it's always nice for the guys to think of that and stay motivated. They know when they're playing good, they're going to get a chance with the NHL club.

Räty wrapped up the season on the road with Abbotsford and is now excited for the opening round series against the Tucson Roadrunners that begins on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Centre.

I've heard the crowds were really good in Abbotsford when I was with Vancouver, said Räty. So hopefully that continues throughout the playoffs because those are great games to play. And I know from last year that we got to the second round, but we only got to play two home games. So, I am really excited for those upcoming games.

Abbotsford has had most of the same core players for the past few seasons, and many of the players who were 20, 21 or 22 years old are now 23, 24 or 25 and feel comfortable in the AHL. Many of the players have had a taste of the AHL playoffs and are excited to see what kind of atmosphere the Abbotsford Centre will have on Wednesday.

Tickets to Wednesday's game one are still available. Come out to the valley and be a part of the playoff atmosphere. Tickets are available here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.