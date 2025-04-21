Charlotte's Oliver Okuliar Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Oliver Okuliar has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 20, 2025.

Okuliar recorded three goals and four assists for seven points in three games last week for the Checkers, who wrapped up second place in the Atlantic Division and a first-round playoff bye.

On Wednesday night in Hartford, Okuliar scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to lead Charlotte to a 3-2 victory. He added a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win at Springfield, and set up two more goals as the Checkers closed out the regular season with a 5-0 road win over the Thunderbirds.

Okuliar finished his first regular season in North America with 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 69 games with the Checkers, including 10 points in his last five contests. A 24-year-old native of Trenčín, Slovakia, Okuliar signed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers on Apr. 13, 2024, after four seasons in Europe, the last two with Mountfield HK in the Czech Extraliga.

