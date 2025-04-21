Del Gaizo, Svechkov Reassigned to Milwaukee

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.

Del Gaizo played in 30 games for the Admirals during the regular season, tying a career high with eight goals while adding four assists for 12 points. He showed nine points (2g-7a) and collected 21 penalty minutes while skating in 46 games for the Predators. In parts of four seasons with the Milwaukee Del Gaizo has 96 points (25g-71a) in 228 regular season contests and also 19 points (8g-11a) in 40 playoff contests.

Svechkov saw action in 13 contests for Milwaukee this year, scoring five goals and dishing out seven assists. The second-year forward tallied 17 points (8g-9a) while playing in 52 games for the Preds. Last season he had 39 points (16g-23a) in 57 regular season contests with the Ads and then chipped in 12 points (6g-6a) in 15 Calder Cup Playoff Games.

The Admirals, who wrapped up their second consecutive Central Division Title last Friday, will begin Calder Cup Playoff action on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm against the winner of the Chicago Wolves/Rockford IceHogs series.

