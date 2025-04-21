Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Player Award Winners

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce the winners of the club's 2024-25 player awards, recognizing on-ice performance and commitment to the team, and Bay of Quinte community.

The award winners were selected by Belleville Sens hockey operations staff and players, and for the first time this season, team has included a Fan's Choice Award as voted on by Belleville Sens fans. The winners were recognized during a special presentation ahead of last Saturday's Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board.

The Belleville Sens 2024-25 Player Award Winners are:

Most Valuable Player: #35 Leevi Merilainen

Awarded to the player whose on-ice performance most contributes to the success of the Club, this season's Most Valuable Player is goaltender Leevi Merilainen.

Playing his second full professional season in North America, Goaltender Leevi Meriläinen emerged as the Belleville Senators' backbone this season, delivering consistent, high-level performances in the net. His composure under pressure and ability to make game-changing saves, both for Belleville and during 12 games with the NHL-parent club in Ottawa, earned him MVP honours, giving his team a chance to win every night he played.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Merilainen's MVP selection:

"What more can be said about Leevi? He has had an outstanding year not only here but in Ottawa as well."

Season Stats: GP - 37 | W - 18 | L - 12 | OTL - 4 | SO - 4 | GAA - 2.37 | SV % - 0.913

Defensive Player of the Year: #4 Jeremy Davies

Awarded to the team's top defenceman, this season's Defensive Player of the Year is Jeremy Davies.

In his first year with the Senators, Jeremy Davies anchored the Belleville blue line this season with his poised puck-moving, smart defensive play, and impressive offensive contributions. He led by example on the back end and was a dependable presence in all situations, earning him recognition as the team's top defenceman.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Davies' Defenceman of the Year selection:

"Jeremy came in and immediately made an impact from the backend driving offence and stepping up at big moments to help us win games."

Season Stats: GP - 72 | G - 11 | A - 37 | PTS - 48 | PIM - 44

Rookie of the Year: #34 Stephen Halliday

Awarded to the team's best first-year player, this season's Rookie of the Year is forward Stephen Halliday.

After joining the Senators for last season's playoff push, Stephen Halliday made an immediate impact in his first full American Hockey League and professional season, showcasing his skill, hockey sense, and offensive instincts. Halliday's strong debut campaign set the tone as a promising prospect, securing him the Rookie of the Year award.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Halliday's Rookie of the Year selection:

"Stephen carried over from his success last season in the playoffs and drove our offence on most nights all while figuring out the rigours of a full AHL season."

Season Stats: GP - 71 | G - 19 | A - 32 | PTS - 51 | PIM - 49

IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year: #6 Donovan Sebrango

Awarded to a Belleville Sens player for their outstanding contributions across the Bay of Quinte community and beyond, this season's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year is defenseman Donovan Sebrango.

Donovan Sebrango has made a significant impact both on and off the ice this season. Through his involvement in the community, leadership in the dressing room, and commitment to being a positive role model, Sebrango exemplified what it means to be the Belleville Senators' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Sebrango's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year selection:

" Donovan has made the community his home year-round. He is incredibly generous with his time away from the rink and never hesitates to help anyone in need."

Season Stats: GP - 50 | G - 8 | A - 12 | PTS - 20 | PIM - 79

Coaches' Choice Award: #27 Keean Washkurak

Awarded to the player deemed to be most valuable to the Club, as voted on by the coaching staff, this season's Coaches Choice Award goes to Keean Washkurak.

Forward Keean Washkurak was recognized by the coaching staff for his relentless energy, strong two-way play, and commitment to the team's systems. Whether on the penalty kill, forecheck, or in critical defensive situations, Washkurak's dedication and grit made him a standout among his peers.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Washkurak's Coaches' Choice selection:

"Keenan is a zero-maintenance player and always has a team-first mentality. He has played many different roles throughout the year and gives his all in every one of them."

Season Stats: GP - 71 | G - 10 | A - 9 | PTS - 19 | PIM - 55

Players' Choice Award: #30 Malcolm Subban

Awarded to the player deemed to be most valuable to the Club, as voted on by the players, this season's Players' Choice Award goes to Malcolm Subban.

A veteran presence on and off the ice, goaltender Malcolm Subban returned to his junior hockey home and earned the respect of his teammates this season with his leadership, work ethic, and positive attitude. Subban provided steady performances between the pipes and was a key figure in the locker room and again in the community, making him a clear choice for the Players' Choice Award.

Belleville Sens captain Garrett Pilon on Subban's Players' Choice Award selection:

"He came in here late (this season), which is crazy to think of, because it feels like he's been here all year. But, I don't think I've ever seen Subby have a bad day. He brings positivity to our room and can have a conversation with anyone, for as long as you need it to be. I just think you can feel his presence in the room and he brings such a positive energy to our group, so I think it was a no-brainer for him to be our Players' Choice Award winner this season."

Season Stats: GP - 24 | W - 11 | L - 6 | OTL - 5 | SO - 0 | GAA - 3.13 | SV % - 0.883

Fan's Choice Award: #34 Stephen Halliday

This is the first year the Belleville Sens have presented the Fans' Choice Award, which gives supporters the opportunity to recognize their favourite player this season. Decided by a fan vote, with 23%, the 2025 Fan's Choice Award winner is Stephen Halliday.

Season Stats: GP - 71 | G - 19 | A - 32 | PTS - 51 | PIM - 49

