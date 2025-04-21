CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Announce Broadcast Details for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday full broadcast information for the club's best-of-three game First Round Calder Cup Playoff series vs. their North Division rivals, the Toronto Marlies beginning with Game 1 on Thursday, April 24th at 7:00 pm at Rocket Arena.

Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will call the action of Game 1 on TV alongside Cleveland Hockey Legend and Stanley Cup Champion Jock Callander, and Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen, on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and CW 43 WUAB with the game simulcast on radio on Newsradio WTAM 1100/106.9 FM and the Monsters' flagship station FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler. Game 2 will air exclusively on The Gambler, live from Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, April 26th at 4:00 pm EST, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be broadcast from Toronto on Sunday, April 27th at 4:00 pm EST on The Gambler with coverage joined in progress on WTAM 1100/106.9 FM following the conclusion of the Cleveland Guardians' 1:40 pm home game vs. the Boston Red Sox. All games are available for streaming live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. The full First Round broadcast schedule is included below.

Game Date/Time Venue Broadcast Information

1 Thurs., April 24th, 7 pm EST Rocket Arena

Cleveland, OH

TV: Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW 43 WUAB

Radio: WTAM 1100/106.9 FM, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

2 Sat., April 26th, 4 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Toronto, ON

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

3 * Sun., April 27th, 4 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Toronto, ON

Radio: WTAM 1100/106.9 FM (joined in progress), FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

* If Necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.