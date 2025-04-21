Wrapping up the Regular Season

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After a wild 72-game ride, the 2024-25 regular season is officially in the books.

Before the team kicks off their Calder Cup Playoff journey - in a couple of weeks thanks to a first-round bye - let's put a bow on the 2024-25 campaign by looking at all the highlights, record performances and more!

THE FINAL NUMBERS

Record

44-22-3-3 (2nd Atlantic Division, 3rd in Eastern Conference, 4th in AHL)

Power Play

21.2% (5th in AHL)

Penalty Kill

86.6% (1st in AHL)

Offense

3.25 (t-8th in AHL)

Defense

2.57 (t-9th in AHL)

Shots For

31.82 (2nd in AHL)

Shots Against

23.29 (1st in AHL)

Shorthanded Goals For

16 (1st in AHL)

Shorthanded Goals Against

27 (t-23rd in AHL)

RECORD PERFORMANCES

The Checkers won 44 games this season, the most since 2018-19 and tied for the third most in franchise history

John Leonard tied the franchise record for goals in a single season with 36, originally set by Zach Boychuk in 2013-14

John Leonard set franchise records for both shorthanded goals (5) and shorthanded points (7) in a single season, breaking the records originally set by Warren Foegele in 2017-18

John Leonard tied for the third-most game-winning goals in a season in franchise history (8), trailing only Aleksi Saarela (2018-19) and Warren Foegele's (2017-18) nine

John Leonard finished with 61 points, tying for sixth all-time in franchise history for a single season

John Leonard set a franchise single-season record with 252 shots on goal, breaking Jerome Samson's previous record of 245 from 2010-11

Trevor Carrick became the third defenseman in franchise history to record 50 points in a season, joining Bobby Sanguinetti (50 in 2011-12) and Lucas Carlsson (54 in 2022-23)

Trevor Carrick scored eight power-play goals, tied for the most in a single season by a defenseman in franchise history with Mark Flood's 2013-14 total

Ken Appleby tied a franchise record with six shutouts this season, matching Justin Peter's total from 2012-13

Ken Appleby registered the lowest goals-against average for a qualified goalie in franchise history (1.96), breaking Alex Nedeljkovic's record of 2.26 from 2018-19

Matt Kiersted tied for the second highest plus-minus rating in a single season in franchise history (+34), trailing only Philip Samuelsson's +44 in 2017-18

Oliver Okuliar became the first Checker to break 100 penalty minutes since Kole Lind in 2021-22

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Matt Kiersted led the AHL in plus-minus

Ken Appleby tied for the league lead in goals-against average

John Leonard tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals

John Leonard tied for the league lead in shorthanded points

John Leonard tied for the league lead in game-winning goals

John Leonard ranked second in the AHL in shots on goal

Ken Appleby ranked second in the AHL in shutouts

Trevor Carrick ranked second among AHL defensemen in power-play points

John Leonard tied for second in the AHL in goals

Trevor Carrick tied for second among AHL defensemen in power-play assists

Rasmus Asplund tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded points

Trevor Carrick ranked fourth among AHL defensemen in power-play goals

Rasmus Asplund tied for fourth in the AHL in shorthanded goals

Jaycob Megna tied for fifth in the AHL in plus-minus

Trevor Carrick tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in goals, assists and points

Trevor Carrick tied for sixth in the AHL in power-play assists

Mike Benning tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in game-winning goals

John Leonard tied for eighth in the AHL in power-play goals

John Leonard tied for 10th in the AHL in points

Rasmus Asplund led the AHL in empty-net goals with the highest total since the league began tracking that stat in 2004-05

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Justin Sourdif scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 25

Patrick Giles made his NHL debut with Florida on Oct. 12

Jaycob Megna made his Panthers debut on April 2

Tobias Bjornfot appeared in 14 games for the Panthers, his most in the NHL since 2021-22

Rasmus Asplund logged six games with the Panthers, his first NHL action since 2022-23

Matt Kiersted recorded one assist in two games for Florida this season, his first NHL action since 2022-23

Jesse Puljujarvi made his Panthers debut on April 6 and scored one goal in five games with Florida

Oliver Okuliar and Mikulas Hovorka made their North American pro debuts with Charlotte

Sandis Vilmanis, Marek Alscher, Liam McLinskey, Brett Chorske, Jack Devine, Eamon Powell and Colton Huard all made their pro debuts with Charlotte

