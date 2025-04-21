Marek Vanacker Assigned to IceHogs

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward Marek Vanacker to the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League.

Vanacker, was a first round (27th overall) selection of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed his three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season in Aug. of 2024.

The Delhi, Ontario native just concluded his second season with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL. Vanacker, 19, recorded 42 points (24g,18a) in 45 regular season games this year. During Brantford's playoff run, the forward averaged a point-per-game through 11 contests.

The IceHogs begin their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00pm CT.

Rockford will host Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 25 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center. Buy tickets now!

