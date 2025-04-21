Oliver Okuliar Named AHL Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The league announced today that Oliver Okuliar has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week.

The 24-year-old forward exploded for seven points (3g, 4a) in three games for Charlotte last week. Okuliar helped the Checkers close out the regular season with three big wins by racking up three points (2g, 1a) in Hartford on Wednesday, posting two more points (1g, 1a) on Friday in Springfield and wrapping things up with a pair of helpers in Saturday's finale.

Okuliar is the second Checker to be named Player of the Week this season, following Aidan McDonough on Oct. 14. This is the fifth time in franchise history that the Checkers have had two players earn this award in a single season (Owen Tippett and Chase Priskie in 2021-22, Martin Necas and Nicolas Roy in 2018-19, John Muse and Brock McGinn in 2015-16, John Muse twice in 2013-14).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.