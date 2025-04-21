Belleville Sens Launch 2024-25 Year in Review and #MySensMoment Campaign

April 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the launch of their 2024-25 year in review campaign, a celebration of a competitive season filled with memorable moments, outstanding individual performances, and the unwavering support of 613 Country and the Bay of Quinte Community.

Throughout the offseason, Sens fans can relive all the biggest highlights from the past year, including top plays, player milestones, community moments, and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the Belleville Sens' season. From breakout performances to milestone achievements, the Senators shine the spotlight on a different moment that defined the team on and off the ice.

As part of the campaign, the Senators are excited to introduce #MySensMoment - a brand-new interactive feature that celebrates the moments that matter most to Belleville Sens fans! The Sens are inviting fans to share their favourite memory- whether it's a photo, video, or story- using the hashtag #MySensMoment - either through their social media channels, or by submitting through the #MySensMoment Form on the Belleville Sens website.

"The Year in Review campaign is our chance to not only reflect on what we accomplished as a team, but to celebrate the moments that brought us closer to our fans," said Belleville Senators VP of Business Operations John Mathers. "And, with the new #MySensMoment feature, we're excited to hear directly from our fans about what resonated with them the most this season."

Fans can follow the Senators throughout the offseason by following @BellevilleSens on social media.

Season Seat Memberships are now on sale and up for renewal for the 2025-26 season. Get the best value, the closest access to players, and the best experiences by becoming a season seat member today.

