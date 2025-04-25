IceHogs Hunt the Wolves, Sweep First Round Series

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs finished a sweep of the Chicago Wolves on Friday night with a 5-0 win inside the BMO Center. Rockford advances to the 2nd-Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs to take on the Milwaukee Admirals.

The IceHogs came out flying in the 1st period, hitting a post in the opening minute and then finding the back of the net just 1:56. Joey Anderson tapped in a Dmitri Kuzmin pass from the blue line and slid the puck past Chicago's Spencer Martin.

Rockford built the lead to 2-0 less than four minutes later after an extended offensive zone shift. Zach Sanford spotted Kevin Korchinski streaking towards the back post and the defenseman served the pass into an empty net.

Chicago pushed in the early stages of the 2nd period, but Drew Commesso turned aside back-to-back great Wolves' chances.

After surviving the Chicago push, Cole Guttman fed Gerry Mayhew sprinting up the middle of the ice. Mayhew deked his backhand to beat Martin and extend the lead 3-0.

In the 3rd period, Mayhew found himself jumping out of the penalty box right when the puck got to him. The veteran danced in on a breakaway and beat Martin for the second time in the game.

Chicago pulled its goaltender in the final three minutes and Aku Räty found the mark to balloon the lead to 5-0.

Rockford will host Game 3 of the series on Sunday, April 27 at 4:00pm CT inside the BMO Center.

